Man to hang for slashing brother to death in property dispute

Friday October 6, 2017
07:31 PM GMT+8

SHAH ALAM, Oct 6 — A 41-year-old man who slashed his younger brother to death over property division was sentenced to hang by the High Court here today.

Justice Datuk Zulkifli Bakar in finding M. Nageswaran guilty, held that the defence had failed to cast any reasonable doubt on the prosecution’s case.

Nageswaran slashed Gunalan, 37, with a machete at the victim’s house in Kampung Jawa here around 5.30pm on May 5, 2015.

During the trial, deputy public prosecutor Mohd Fairuz Johari called 15 witnesses while defence counsel S. Ravichandran called one witness.

“In his defence, the accused claimed that it was the prosecution’s 10th witness V. Malliga, the wife of the victim, who killed the latter. After considering the witnesses’ testimonies, the court finds that the accused’s defence was merely an afterthought.

“In the circumstances, there is only one punishment under the section (302 of the Penal Code), that is, death by hanging,” said Zulkifli.

Nageswaran is facing another charge in the Sessions Court of attempting to murder Malliga, 41, by slashing her with a machete at the same place and date between 5.30pm and 5.45pm. — Bernama

