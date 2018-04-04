Man to hang for murder of cosplay enthusiast

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The man who murdered a teen following a cosplay outing gone wrong in 2013 was sentenced to death by the High Court in Shah Alam yesterday.

According to theSun newspaper, Poon Wai Hong, 25, received the sentence after judge Datuk Mohd Azman Husin concluded that the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt to his charge of murdering Ng Yuk Tim, then 15.

“The accused’s action of putting the body in a luggage bag and discarding it showed that he had the intention to murder her.

“The accused’s defence statements are not concurrent with the postmortem report,” Azman was quoted as saying.

According to previous reports, Poon had stuffed Ng’s body into a suitcase on Oct 22, 2013, after failing to persuade her into sexual relations.

Ng was believed to have gone to the Poon’s house the previous day for help with some cosplay costumes.

Poon was convicted under Section 302 of the Penal Code that carries the mandatory death penalty.

During the course of the trial, the prosecution called 13 witnesses and the defence, just one.