Man throws acid on ex-lover before killing himself

PETALING JAYA, April 14 — An Indonesian woman was attacked by her ex-lover who threw acid on her face while she was walking to work on Monday morning.

The 31-year-old victim, who works at a semi-conductor factory in Sungei Way, was attacked in Jalan 9A/12.

The suspect, in his 50s, later hanged himself in the bathroom of his home in Section 51/A, some 4km away, police said.

Petaling Jaya police chief Asst Comm Mohd Zani Che Din said jealousy was a possible motive for the attack.

He said the woman, who had worked at the factory for six years, was admitted to the intensive care unit at University Malaya Medical Centre before she was moved to a regular ward.

“When officers went to interview her, she found difficulty speaking as the acid had burnt the right side of her face, neck and shoulders,” he said.

“She managed to relate what transpired and said she recognised the suspect from his red motorcycle. She identified him as a friend called Ah Sok.”

Mohd Zani said when investigators arrived at the suspect’s home on Tuesday, his teenage son said his father killed himself the day before.

It was later confirmed the man who hanged himself was the suspect.