Man tests positive for drugs in police constable interview

SIBU, Aug 9 — A 22-year-old man was detained when he tested positive for drugs during an interview for the post of police constable.

Sibu police chief ACP Saiful Bahari Abdullah said the suspect who was the 101st candidate for the interview had earlier on passed the physical test conducted.

He added, 29 candidates had been shortlisted from the interview held at the Sibu district police headquarters on Tuesday. — Bernama