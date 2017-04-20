Man stabs policeman over non-smoking verbal reminder

A policeman was allegedly stabbed by a man who had earlier been told not to smoke at a petrol station in Shah Alam. — Reuters file picSHAH ALAM, April 20 — A policeman sustained injury on his thigh after he was allegedly stabbed by a man who had earlier been told not to smoke at a petrol station in Jalan Plumbum, Section 7 here today.

Shah Alam District police chief ACP Shafien Mamat said in the 9am incident, Corporal Mohamad Azli Hashim, 32, from the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters Special Branch Unit, dropped by at the petrol station after taking an officer for a check-up at the Shah Alam Hospital (HSA) here.

He said the victim spotted the man, in his 30s, smoking at the station and told him not to do so but the suspect nonchalantly walked away heading towards his motorcycle.

“Subsequently, the policeman followed the suspect before a scuffle broke out, causing the victim being stabbed using a sharp weapon. The suspect then fled the scene on a Yamaha LC 135 motorcycle bearing registration number BLY 1691,” he told Bernama here.

Shafien said the injured policeman was taken to HSA by members of the public and received outpatient treatment.

Police were now closing in on the suspect to facilitate investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama