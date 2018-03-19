Man stabs mother after being reminded to take medication

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Shaharuddin Abdullah said the suspect had not taken his medication for the last three days. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — A 52-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest by her son, who is said to be mentally unstable, after she reminded him to take his medication at their home near Jalan Tun Razak here yesterday.

The victim, who works as domestic cleaner, suffered a 4cm wide by 2cm deep wound to the right side of her chest that required six stitches.

She is said to be in a stable condition following the 7.45am altercation at the family’s townhouse along Jalan Batu Bata.

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Shaharuddin Abdullah said the woman’s son had not taken his medication for the last three days.

“When his mother reminded him, he grew aggressive and stabbed her with a fruit knife that he found in the house,” he added.

Shaharuddin said the victim’s screams alerted her neighbours who rushed to her aid and called for an ambulance.

He said when police arrived at the house, they found the suspect in the living room, and the victim already on the way to hospital.

“The suspect then brandished a knife in the direction of the officers as they approached, forcing them to fire a gun shot.

“After being tasered, the suspect accidentally stabbed himself in the left side of his chest in the commotion,” he said.

Shaharudin said checks revealed the son, who is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital, received his last batch of medication on March 15, and was due for a refill in May.

Shaharuddin did not elaborate on the suspect’s exact psychiatric diagnosis.

He said police also seized the 12cm-long fruit knife believed to have been used in the stabbing.

The case is being investigated for causing grievous hurt with a weapon, he added.