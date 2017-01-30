Man stabbed to death in bar brawl

PETALING JAYA, Jan 30 — A night of drinks and dance turned deadly when a man was stabbed to death during a bar brawl at Cube Club, Solaris Dutamas in Mont Kiara early Saturday.

A police source said Muhammad Jeffri Abu Bakar, 22, was dancing with his three friends when he reportedly shoulder bumped into a man at a nearby table.

“A fight broke out and a group of 20 men and Jeffri and his friends,” said the police source.

A friend later sent Jeffri home to his apartment in Kuala Lumpur but left him on the ground floor.

A fellow resident called her father to inform him that Jeffri was on the ground floor.

“His sister said that her father, called her at 4.30am telling her Jeffri had been stabbed and that they were downstairs. She immediately ran down and called for an ambulance,” the source said.

“Jeffri told her he was involved in a fight at a club, but did not mention where.”

Jeffri, who sustained a stab wound on the right side of his chest, was rushed to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital where he died at 9.30am.

A source said the victim had seven crime records and had been arrested 19 times.

One of his friends, who was also stabbed in the chest and suffered head injuries, was rushed to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital in Cheras. However, he refused medical attention and fled the hospital.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigations Department chief SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed the incident and said four men, aged 21 to 22, had been detained to assist investigations.

He said efforts were underway to track down the main suspect.

“We have obtained closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to assist in our investigations,” he said.

Coincidentally, the Cube Club was also where a car jockey and a cashier were slashed to death last July. The incident also left an unidentified victim in critical condition.

Another patron had two of his fingers severed when he tried to escape.

They were attacked by a mob wielding machetes and wearing ski masks.

It was believed the incident had sparked from a previous bar brawl.

The place was then known as Destiny Club. However it was not known if both establishments were owned by the same company.

In November, CCTV footage that went viral showed a speeding Proton Persona ploughing into a crowd of people in Jalan Solaris, Solaris Mont Kiara, during the wee hours.

A group of about 20 people were trying to pacify a drunken person when the car ploughed into them.

The suspect sped from the scene and fortunately no one was seriously injured.Police comb for evidence at the club after a brawl broke out on Saturday. The incident led to the death of a 22-year-old man.