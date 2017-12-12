Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Man spends first night of married life in police lock-up

Tuesday December 12, 2017
Police detained a man who had just got married hours after his wedding reception for allegedly fighting police seeking to arrest one of his guests. — AFP file picPolice detained a man who had just got married hours after his wedding reception for allegedly fighting police seeking to arrest one of his guests. — AFP file picKUALA LUMPUR, A Malaysian man’s married life got off to a rocky start when he was detained hours after his wedding reception for allegedly fighting police seeking to arrest one of his guests, reports said today.

Officers showed up at the wedding party in a hotel ballroom Sunday evening to arrest a man accused of involvement in numerous crimes.

But a group of about 40 men, including the 35-year-old groom, did their best to prevent police catching the suspect at the party in the northern city of Alor Star, local media said.

“A scuffle took place and the groom threw a glass at my men, injuring one of the officers on his left hand,” local police official Mohamad Rozi Jidin was cited as saying by The Star newspaper.

The wanted man, 38, managed to escape out of a back door as the wedding guests fought with police.

But officers picked up the groom, who was not identified, at his home in the early hours the following day — with further scuffles breaking out as they detained him. — AFP

