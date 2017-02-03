Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 9:22 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Man shoots dead ex-wife, turns gun on himself

Friday February 3, 2017
08:28 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Malaysians protest Trump’s immigration ban outside US EmbassyMalaysians protest Trump’s immigration ban outside US Embassy

Radiation level in Fukushima plant at record highRadiation level in Fukushima plant at record high

The Edit: Clip of Ivanka Trump’s daughter singing CNY song goes viralThe Edit: Clip of Ivanka Trump’s daughter singing CNY song goes viral

ProjekMMO: Kenapa sihir guna jin Islam lebih mahal?ProjekMMO: Kenapa sihir guna jin Islam lebih mahal?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A man shot dead his ex-wife before turning the gun on himself at a 16th floor office at Jalan Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur. — File picA man shot dead his ex-wife before turning the gun on himself at a 16th floor office at Jalan Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — A man shot dead his ex-wife before turning the gun on himself at a 16th floor office at Menara Centara, Jalan Chow Kit here, today.

City CID chief SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa said police were notified on the 3.15pm incident by members of the public.

He said the man, aged 51, had gone to meet his 46-year-old ex-wife who was an employee of a firm there.

“The suspect then went into the office of his ex-wife and a heated argument took place before he fired three shots at the victim. Two hit her in the back and the third in her right thigh,  “The suspect then shot himself in the head,” he told reporters at the scene.

He said preliminary investigations found that the suspect, who was also carrying a knife, had arrived at the scene at 2.50pm. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline