Man shoots dead ex-wife, turns gun on himself

A man shot dead his ex-wife before turning the gun on himself at a 16th floor office at Jalan Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — A man shot dead his ex-wife before turning the gun on himself at a 16th floor office at Menara Centara, Jalan Chow Kit here, today.

City CID chief SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa said police were notified on the 3.15pm incident by members of the public.

He said the man, aged 51, had gone to meet his 46-year-old ex-wife who was an employee of a firm there.

“The suspect then went into the office of his ex-wife and a heated argument took place before he fired three shots at the victim. Two hit her in the back and the third in her right thigh, “The suspect then shot himself in the head,” he told reporters at the scene.

He said preliminary investigations found that the suspect, who was also carrying a knife, had arrived at the scene at 2.50pm. — Bernama