Man shocked tahfiz school fire involved grand-nephew

Che Zalina Kassim (second left) following the news of the fire at the Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah involving her grandson Mohd Aidi Ahmad Zamzuri, in Kampung Banggol , Kubur Panjang , September 14, 2017. — Bernama picPENDANG, Sept 14 — The grand-uncle of one of the victims in the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Religious Residential School fire in Jalan Keramat Ujung in Kuala Lumpur early this morning, did not expect the tragedy involved his grand-nephew Mohd Aidi Ahmad Zamzuri, 10.

Baha’udin Ahmad, 70 said he only knew of the incident after watching the news on television at about 7 am and was informed by a nephew about an hour later.

“He lived in Kuala Lumpur with his family and I did not know he studied there which shocked all of us, but we accept what Allah has determined,” he said when met at his home in Kampung Banggol, here.

Baha’udin said the last time he met his grand-nephew was when he returned to Kampung Banggol during Aidilfitri.

“I did not know him well because there are too many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and Zamzuri (the victim’s father) seldom brought his family back here,” he said.

For the moment, the family members are still waiting for further news of the incident from the victim’s parents in Kuala Lumpur.

“ I understand that the victim will be buried in the compound of the mosque in Kampung Banggol here, but I do not know when the burial will be, and we are following the developments,” he said.

Meanwhile, the victim’s grand-aunt, Che Zalina Kassim, 51, said Mohd Aidi was the second of four children in his family and was a cheerful boy.

“I found out after my younger brother told us about the incident at 6.45 am which shocked us.

“We are now waiting for news from Ahmad Zamzuri to bring back the body,” he said. — Bernama