25-year-old man sent to the gallows for drug trafficking

A salesman has been found dead with his limbs bound at his rented Sri Hartamas condominium. — wikihow picIPOH, Jan 26 — A man was sent to the gallows to be hanged to death by the High Court here today after he was found guilty of trafficking in drug.

Judicial Commissioner S.M. Komathy Suppiah handed down the sentence on Muhammad Azhar Muhammad Zaini, 25, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution case.

However, two others jointly charged with Muhammad Azhar — his friend Ahmad Asraf Mohd Nasir, 26, and brother, Muhammad Naim Muhammad Zaini, 23, — were acquitted and discharged.

The three men were charged with trafficking in 4,540gm of cannabis by the road side near a food stall at Batu 19, Kuala Dal, Kampung Kuala Dal, Padang Rengas, Kuala Kangsar, at 2 pm on Aug 25, 2015.

They were charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, which provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Wan Azimah Yaacob, while the three accused were represented by lawyer Muhammad Farhan Ahmad Fadzil. — Bernama