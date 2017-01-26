Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 5:30 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Thunderstorm

Malaysia

25-year-old man sent to the gallows for drug trafficking

Thursday January 26, 2017
02:30 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Italy ends search for avalanche victims as toll hits 29Italy ends search for avalanche victims as toll hits 29

Serena sets up all-Williams final at Melbourne ParkSerena sets up all-Williams final at Melbourne Park

The Edit: How Bruce Lee exploded a stereotype with a single punchThe Edit: How Bruce Lee exploded a stereotype with a single punch

Former Tabung Haji unit chief charged with CBT involving RM2.5mFormer Tabung Haji unit chief charged with CBT involving RM2.5m

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A salesman has been found dead with his limbs bound at his rented Sri Hartamas condominium. — wikihow picA salesman has been found dead with his limbs bound at his rented Sri Hartamas condominium. — wikihow picIPOH, Jan 26 — A man was sent to the gallows to be hanged to death by the High Court here today after he was found guilty of trafficking in drug.

Judicial Commissioner S.M. Komathy Suppiah handed down the sentence on Muhammad Azhar Muhammad Zaini, 25, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution case. 

However, two others jointly charged with Muhammad Azhar — his friend Ahmad Asraf Mohd Nasir, 26, and brother, Muhammad Naim Muhammad Zaini, 23, — were acquitted and discharged.

The three men were charged with trafficking in 4,540gm of cannabis by the road side near a food stall at Batu 19, Kuala Dal, Kampung Kuala Dal, Padang Rengas, Kuala Kangsar, at 2 pm on Aug 25, 2015.

They were charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, which provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Wan Azimah Yaacob, while the three accused were represented by lawyer Muhammad Farhan Ahmad Fadzil. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline