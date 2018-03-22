Man seen in viral video raping woman in Puchong jailed for 10 years

Judge Norshila Kamaruddin sentenced B. Sugidran, 26, after he changed his plea to guilty to the five charges before the trial on the first day of the case today. — AFP picPETALING JAYA, March 22 — A mechanic was sentenced to 10 years’ jail with two strokes of the rotan by the Sessions Court today for committing rape, unnatural sex, molestation and gang robbery at a cyber cafe in Bandar Kinrara, Puchong, with a closed-circuit recording of the incident going viral on social media last year.

The man was sentenced to 10 years jail and a stroke of the rotan for rape and unnatural sex respectively while for the molestation charge, he was sentenced to five years’ jail.

For two counts of robbery, he was sentenced to 10 years jail each.

The accused will be jailed for 10 years after the court ordered the sentences to run concurrently from the date of his arrest on May 14, 2017.

The accused raped, molested and sexually abused an Indonesian woman, aged 33, manning the counter at the cyber cafe at 10am, on May 11, last year.

Sugidran also robbed the victim and her colleague, a 34-year-old Bangladeshi man off RM300 and RM400.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor VV Suloshani had urged the court to mete out a jail sentence to serve as a deterrent against the accused and to impose separate jail sentences for the five charges to teach him a lesson.

However, the accused, who was not represented, appealed for a lighter sentence on the grounds that he was the only son and had to take care of his mother and three younger sisters.

“I am married and have two children, but I don’t know my wife’s whereabouts until now... I regret my actions,” said the man. — Bernama