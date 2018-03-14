Man seeks Health Ministry’s help for son’s mysterious death after antibiotic intake

Mohd Nazri Mohamad Yusof shows the post-mortem report which stated the cause of Wan Naufal Afeef’s death as ‘cannot be ascertained’, February 13, 2018. ― Bernama picSHAH ALAM, March 14 ― A man whose son died at a private hospital two years ago, wants the relevant parties including Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam to intervene to unravel the real cause of his death.

Mohd Nazri Mohamad Yusof, 40, said that since no one had come forward to help resolve the matter, he failed to get his son's death certificate from the National Registration Department (NRD).

“In the two years since the death of Wan Naufal Afeef, I have lodged complaints, including sending letters to various agencies such as the Ministry of Health, the Enforcement Agencies Integrity Commission, the Police and the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) to help me find the answer for the cause of my child’s death.

“But until today all the parties are silent... the letters sent also did not get any response, hence I’m unable to get my youngest child’s death certificate from the NRD,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Wan Naufal Afeef was admitted to a private hospital here on July 9, 2016 due to fever and died six days later with the cause of death stated as “unknown”.

Mohd Nazri said what was more distressing was that the post-mortem report by the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR), Klang on July 15, 2016, showed the cause of Wan Naufal Afeef’s death as “cannot be ascertained.”

“There must be an explanation for everything that happens and for every death there must be a cause. Help us to unravel the cause of Wan Naufal Afeef’s death which until today makes us wonder,” he said.

According to the marine enforcement officer, their family only wanted to know the cause of Wan Naufal Afeef's death because during his lifetime, the youngest of three siblings had never had any health problems.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nazri's wife, Sharifah Nailul Muna Syed Mohamed Kamil, 39, claimed that Wan Naufal Afeef was confirmed dead after he was given an antibiotic drug through an intravenous drip at the hospital

Subsequently, Sharifah Nailul Muna said she and her husband were waiting for the inquiry to be conducted by MMC on April 5 before any legal action was taken to demand justice for the death of their son. ― Bernama