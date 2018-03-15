Man rips off wife’s eyelashes over suspected affair

A woman had her eyelashes ripped off by her husband after he suspected her of having an affair. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 ― A man allegedly assaulted his wife including ripping off her eyelashes after suspecting her of an affair with another man.

According to Harian Metro, the incident happened last month at the couples' home in Sungai Besi.

The woman named only as Lily, 27, claimed she had just returned home from a karaoke centre with her co-worker.

“The incident happened on February 16, but a police report was lodged on March 3 because I was afraid of my husband, and this document is needed for the divorce proceedings in court,” she was quoted saying.

She alleged that she sustained injuries to her face and arms as a result.