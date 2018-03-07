Man praised by police for returning RM4,000 found on the road

Police praised a Kampar man for returning RM4,000 he found on the road. — AFP picKAMPAR, March 7 — He was on his way to pump petrol at Taman Bandar Baru here yesterday afternoon when he saw some cash on the road.

As he stopped his motorcycle to pick up the money he stumbled upon a bag with more cash in it.

Cheah Keong Keong said his immediate reaction was to send the money to the nearest police station as there was an identity card in the bag.

“I could not bring myself to keep the cash as the owner may need it for something else,” said the 48-year-old who collects recyclables for a living.

Speaking to reporters here today, the father of five said he may be poor but he still has integrity.

Lauding Cheah’s honesty, district police chief Superintendent Ng Kong Soon said based on the identity card, police contacted the owner, who is a religious school teacher.

“When we contacted him, he was on his way to Tapah,” said Ng, adding that the bag found by Cheah contained RM4,000.

Ng said to show his appreciation to Cheah, the teacher gave him an ang pow that was handed over by Ng.

“I will also present him with a certificate of appreciation during the Police Day celebration,” added Ng.