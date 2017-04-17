Resort worker charged with possession of IS-related material

The accused was charged with possessing 29 images and 240 video recordings in his mobile phone on the IS group or having elements of violence. — Reuters picKOTA TINGGI, April 17 — A resort worker was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with possession of Islamic State-related material.

Mohd Firdaus Saibi, 24, allegedly had in his possession, 29 images and 240 videos of terrorist acts by IS in his mobile phone.

He is accused of committing the offence in front of a resort in Kampung Sedili Kecil at 4.20pm on March 21.

The charge under Section 130JB (1)(a) of the Penal Code, carries a maximum imprisonment of seven years or a fine and possible forfeiture of any asset found to have been used in the commission of the offence.

Although Mohd Firdaus admitted to the charge when it was read out to him by the interpreter, the court did not record his plea as the case is under the jurisdiction of the high court.

Magistrate Mazana Sinin set May 21 for remention and advised the accused who was unrepresented, to engage a lawyer, pending transfer of the case to the High Court. Deputy public prosecutor Suhaila Shafi’uddin appeared for the prosecution.