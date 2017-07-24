Man pleads guilty to five counts of committing unnatural sex on stepsons

JOHOR BARU, July 24 — A man pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to five counts of committing unnatural sex on two stepsons.

However, judge Muhammad Khalid Ab Karim set Aug 3 for mention of the case at the Criminal Court against child sexual offences for sentencing.

He also did not allow the accused bail as the man was still in a relationship with the mother of the two boys, aged seven and 11.

The accused, who works at a prawn breeding pond, was alleged to have committed the offences on the two boys between April 2016 and July 12 this year at four locations in Mersing.

The charges were made under Section 377C of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable to whipping, if found guilty, and Section 377C of the same law which provides and imprisonment for up to 30 years and is liable to whipping, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecution Suhaila Shafi’uddin prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama