Last updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:13 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Man nabbed over Facebook post on Adenan

Thursday January 12, 2017
09:30 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Metallica still rocking after 35 yearsThe Edit: Metallica still rocking after 35 years

The Edit: How to see New York in one dayThe Edit: How to see New York in one day

PPBM not divided into Dr M, Muhyiddin factions, says MukhrizPPBM not divided into Dr M, Muhyiddin factions, says Mukhriz

The Edit: SUVs the king of the road in China as drivers shun sedansThe Edit: SUVs the king of the road in China as drivers shun sedans

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A man was arrested for allegedly posting defamatory remarks on Tan Sri Adenan Satem who passed away yesterday. — File picA man was arrested for allegedly posting defamatory remarks on Tan Sri Adenan Satem who passed away yesterday. — File picKUCHING, Jan 12 ― Police have arrested a 57-year-old man for allegedly posting defamatory remarks on Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem who died yesterday.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department head Datuk Dev Kumar said police arrested the suspect at 12.05am today at his house at RPR Landeh Kuching.

“His mobile phone was seized for investigation purposes,” he said in a statement here today.

He said as of this morning, 13 police reports had been lodged at eight police districts against four Facebook account holders for allegedly posting defamatory remarks on the social media.

“We are monitoring social media sites and will not hesitate to arrest anyone posting defamatory or inflammatory comments against the late Chief Minister or any other person for that matter,” he added. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline