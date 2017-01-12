Man nabbed over Facebook post on Adenan

A man was arrested for allegedly posting defamatory remarks on Tan Sri Adenan Satem who passed away yesterday. — File picKUCHING, Jan 12 ― Police have arrested a 57-year-old man for allegedly posting defamatory remarks on Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem who died yesterday.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department head Datuk Dev Kumar said police arrested the suspect at 12.05am today at his house at RPR Landeh Kuching.

“His mobile phone was seized for investigation purposes,” he said in a statement here today.

He said as of this morning, 13 police reports had been lodged at eight police districts against four Facebook account holders for allegedly posting defamatory remarks on the social media.

“We are monitoring social media sites and will not hesitate to arrest anyone posting defamatory or inflammatory comments against the late Chief Minister or any other person for that matter,” he added. ― Bernama