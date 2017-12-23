Man nabbed for allegedly raping daughter

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 23 — Police have detained a trader for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter who is now six months pregnant.

Northeast district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the suspect, aged 50, was picked up at their home in Ayer Itam here yesterday following a report by the victim’s mother.

Anuar said the victim, who is a school-dropout, was sent to Penang Hospital for further checks .

The man is in remand for six days to facilitate investigation, he said.

Meanwhile, Anuar said police were still looking for an Australian woman who was reported missing since Dec 13 after she went out to seek treatment at a dental clinic in Pulau Tikus here.

He said based on the police report lodged by the victim’s husband, Jenkins Annapuranee, 65, left their hotel room for the clinic at 3 pm.

Anuar said after receiving treatment, a staff at the clinic helped her to book a ride-sharing mobile application service for the woman to return to her hotel in Lorong Batu Lanchang, Air Itam.

“During the ride, the senior citizen told the driver to drop her off at Jalan Scotland/Batu Gantung traffic light junction. However, the driver dropped her off at SJK(T) Ramakrishna, which is not far from the traffic light (junction),” he said, adding that the victim had since gone missing.

Anuar urged members of the public with information on the woman, who is 165cm tall, weighing 75kg and with dark complexion to contact the nearest police station to facilitate investigation. — Bernama