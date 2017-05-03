Man nabbed for allegedly defaming water company president, Johor MB on Facebook

Police said a complainant claimed to have read the Facebook status at 9pm on April 28, which accused the president of the water company of diverting the water supply meant for the residents in Pontian to a new development site. — Reuters picJOHOR BARU, May 3 — Police have arrested an electrician to facilitate a probe into the alleged defamatory Facebook status against a water company president, Johor Mentri Besar and a state executive council.

Iskandar Puteri Police chief ACP Noor Hashim Mohamad said acting on a police report lodged by a complainant in Taman Seri Pulau Perdana here, the 22-year-old man was picked up at 1.45 pm in Ayer Baloi, near Pontian.

He said the complainant claimed to have read the Facebook status at 9pm on April 28, which accused the president of the water company of diverting the water supply meant for the residents in Pontian to a new development site, hence causing water crisis in Pontian, Gelang Patah and their surrounding areas.

The complainant also said that the status also accused the state executive councillor of failing to play his roles, and that the Johor Mentri Besar was ’blind’ for not taking the matter to the attention of the Sultan of Johor.

“Initial investigation found that the man has no previous criminal record. Police, however, had seized a Samsung Duos mobile phone and a SIM card from him,” he said, adding that the man had been remanded for three days to facilitate the investigation under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act and Section 500 of the Penal Code. — Bernama