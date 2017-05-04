Man nabbed for alleged involvement in endowment land scam in Melaka

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 () – A 66-year-old man was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today for alleged involvement in endowment land scam in Melaka.

According to a source, the suspect, believed to be the buyer of the endowment land, was detained at the Melaka MACC office at 12.15pm.

“The arrest is the result of further investigations on the arrest of two individuals over their alleged involvement in bribery and the sale of the endowment land,” the source told Bernama today.

For the record, endowment land cannot be sold.

The case is being investigated under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

MACC Investigation director Datuk Simi Abd Ghani when contacted, confirmed the arrest, saying that the suspect would be remanded tomorrow to facilitate further investigation into the case.

Last Tuesday, MACC arrested former chairman and secretary of a mosque committee in Melaka for allegedly accepting bribe in the sale of the mosque’s endowment land. — Bernama