Man nabbed following heated argument with DBKL officers

A four-minute long video of the incident, which went viral on social media, also saw the man produce an object believed to be a wooden stick during the argument. — Screen capture via FacebookKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Police have detained a man who engaged in a quarrel with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcement officers after his car was clamped for parking illegally in Taman Segar, Cheras here on Monday.

Cheras police chief ACP Chong Kok Sin said the 38-year-old was arrested at 6.30pm yesterday after he came to the district police headquarters to have his statement recorded.

He said in the 12.46pm incident, two DBKL officers had clamped the Perodua Myvi car as the vehicle was parked outside the designated space.

“Subsequently, the officers received an order to unclamp the tyre as the owner wanted to pay the fine. However, when the uniformed men went (back) to the location, there was a misunderstanding between the owner, the officers and other individuals,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Chong said the DBKL officers had lodged reports at the Sentul police station on Monday.

