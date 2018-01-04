Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Overcast

Man nabbed at Miri airport for possessing grenade-type lighter

Thursday January 4, 2018
01:22 PM GMT+8

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the Miri airport for possessing a grenade-type lighter. ― Picture via Facebook/DTTBA 23-year-old man was arrested at the Miri airport for possessing a grenade-type lighter. ― Picture via Facebook/DTTBMIRI, Jan 4 ― The police have arrested a 23-year-old man at the Miri airport for having in his possession a cigarette lighter that resembled a hand grenade.

Miri Police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the man, who hails from Limbang and works in Johor Baru, had the lighter in his pouch which the airport police ordered him to open after suspecting it contained something strange.

The man, who had no previous convictions, was at the airport on Tuesday to board a flight to Johor  Baru and claimed that he had bought the lighter in Johor, he told a press conference here today.

Earlier, Lim witnessed the handing over of duties of the Miri District Police deputy chief.

Supt Mohamad Hafipi Mohd Salim, who was the Meradong Police chief, had taken over from ACP Stanley Johnathan Ringit who has been promoted to be the new Sibu District Police chief. ― Bernama

