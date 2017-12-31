Man missing after vehicle swept away near Kota Marudu

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 31 — A man in his 20s is missing after the vehicle he was travelling in was swept away by overflowing river current in Kampung Sungai Bintosan Darat, Kota Marudu early this morning.

According to a Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) statement, the department received a call at 2.56am and a team from the Kota Marudu station rushed to the incident location about 16km away.

At about 4.35am, a Toyota Innova was found about 30 metres away from spot where it was believed swept away by overflowing river current.

The vehicle was reported to be carrying seven people but six managed to save themselves by breaking the window.

The victim who is still missing was identified as Muhammad Asyraf Nurajim and a search and rescue operation to find him is still going on. — Bernama