Man loses life over a chicken

LAHAD DATU, Aug 7 — A man lost his life just because he was suspected of having stolen a chicken.

He was badly beaten, believed to be by the owner of the bird with blunt objects in Kampung Bugis here early today and succumbed to his injuries.

Lahad Datu ACP Hamzah Ahmad said in the 12.30am incident, the victim, aged 37, was sent to the district hospital by members of the public but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“According to a witness who was driving by the scene of the incident at the time, he saw two men by the roadside, one in a kneeling position.

“Just as he had gone about a 100 metres, the witness received a call asking for help and he turned back only to find the man who was kneeling unconscious while the other man was nowhere to be seen.” he said in a statement here.

The case was believed to over a chicken that was stolen from the other man two days ago, he said, adding that police were looking for the suspect, also aged 37. — Bernama