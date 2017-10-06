Man killed after trying to warn other motorists of crash

SEREMBAN, Oct 6 — A Perodua Myvi driver who alighted from his car to slow down other vehicles after his car was involved in an accident, was killed when he was hit and run over by passing vehicles in the 5.30am incident.

Rembau District Police chief DSP Ibrahim Sharif said based on initial investigation, Muhammad Syahmie Mohd Azman, 21, from Shah Alam, Selangor, was driving the Perodua Myvi and skidded on the right-most lane before hitting the road divider at Km242.3 of the North-South Expressway’s northbound route, near the Senawang Rest and Service stop.

“As a result of the accident, the victim is believed to have got out of his car to slow down other vehicles but instead he was hit by a Toyota Innova multi-purpose vehicle, coming from behind on the same route, causing the victim to be thrown into the middle lane of the highway.

“The victim is believed to have been run over by several other vehicles which were not at the scene,” Ibrahim said when contacted by Bernama here.

Muhammad Syahmie, who suffered severe injuries on the head besides a broken hand and right leg, died on the spot and the body was taken to Tampin Hospital here.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim said a driver had lodged a police report in Shah Alam informing that he had hit the victim while passing through the area. — Bernama