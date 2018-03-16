Man hit with RM4,000 fine for sending bullet to friend

PETALING JAYA, March 16 — A man who sent a bullet to threaten a friend was fined RM4,000, in default four months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today, for the offence.

Magistrate Salamiah Salleh meted out the fine on Lee Kok Shen, 32,who pleaded guilty to the charge.

Lee, and another person still at large, was charged with sending the bullet to one Yong Way En, 51, at a house in Taman Aman Suria, Jalan PJU 1/46A, Kelana Jaya, here at 10.12 am last Jan 22.

Questioned by Salamiah his intention of doing so, Lee, who is self-employed, said it was to intimidate Yong.

The charge, under Section 506 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to seven years, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mary Phoon Keat Mee prosecuted, while Lee was represented by lawyer Mohammad Faris Abrar Othman. — Bernama