Man held over offensive remarks about TMJ

The man is alleged to have made the offensive remarks on Facebook.JOHOR BARU, Feb 8 — Police today detained a man believed to be responsible for making offensive remarks about Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim on Facebook.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said the 29-year-old man was detained at about 3.50pm in front of a hotel in Jalan Pendek, Kota Baru, Kelantan, following a police report on the matter yesterday.

“Johor Police Contingent received a report at 1.35pm yesterday about the spread of a video recording on Facebook which showed a man making offensive remarks about Tunku Mahkota Johor.

“Spreading such a video is something which can threaten the harmony and wellbeing of the people,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Wan Ahmad Najmuddin said arising from the detention, police also seized a handphone to help in the investigations under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998.

He advised the public to not make any video recordings about false statements or that which could hurt, is unjust to others, threaten or disturb them.

He also reminded that police will not compromise with anyone committing such offences and will take stern action against them. — Bernama