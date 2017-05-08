Man held for criminal intimidation of Perlis Mufti

It is learnt that the criminal intimidation is the result of dissatisfaction over Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin’s (pic) expressed support for Indian preacher Dr Zakir Naik. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKANGAR, May 8 — The police have arrested a man for criminal intimidation of Perlis Mufti Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin on a Facebook page, said Kangar Police chief Supt Wari Kiew.

He said the 40-year-old man was remanded for three days from yesterday to assist in the investigation under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

“The police received a report from Asri at 11.20am on Saturday at the Kangar police station, claiming criminal intimidation over a Facebook post,” he said, adding that the suspect hailed from Kedah.

It is learnt that the criminal intimidation is the result of dissatisfaction over Asri’s expressed support for Indian preacher Dr Zakir Naik.

Zakir’s Friday sermon at the Arau State Mosque in February had also elicited objections from some people. — Bernama