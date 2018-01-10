Man gets five months’ jail for bashing wife with claypot

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — A security guard was sentenced to five months’ jail by the Ampang Magristrate’s Court here today for hitting his wife with a claypot after she refused to give him money to buy alcoholic drinks.

Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali imposed the sentence on M. Mahendran, 32, after he pleaded guilty to causing hurt to housewife M. Kanaga, 31, by using a weapon in the form of a claypot at his mother’s house in Taman Melawati, Ampang Jaya, here at 3.50 am on Jan 4.

The court ordered the sentence to begin from the date of arrest on January 4.

The father of two was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which was read out together with Section 326A of the same code, which provides for a jail sentence of up to three years or fine or caning, or any two of the sentences.

According to the facts of the case, the victim was sleeping in her mother-in-law’s house when she was woken up by the accused who asked her for money to buy alcoholic drinks.

The victim said she had no money, causing the accused to become angry and hitting and punching her body.

The accused also tried to throw kitchen items including a millstone and claypots at the victim while screaming that he wanted to kill her.

His mother and younger sibling tried to stop the accused from continuing to hit the victim but failed, and it was only after the sibling said they would lodge a police report, that he stopped hurting the victim.

In his plea, the accused who was not represented, apologised for his actions and pleaded for a light sentence, promising not to repeat his actions.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Nur Illyana Zainal urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence so that others would not commit the same offence. — Bernama