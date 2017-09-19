Man gets 480 years, 18 strokes for raping daughter

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The Sessions Court in Sarikei, Sarawak yesterday sentenced a father-of-four to a total of 480 years’ imprisonment and 18 strokes of the rotan after he admitted to having raped his daughter from January last year till this month.

The 38-year-old accused was slapped with a jail sentence of 30 years for each of the 16 charges framed against him under Section 376A of the Penal Code, which is punishable under Section 376(D)(1) of the same law, The Borneo Post reported on its website today.

But the court ordered the sentences to run concurrently, which means the man will only spend 30 years behind bars.

The court also ordered the man be whipped twice for each of the first six charges, and whipped once for each of the next six charges. He was spared the rotan for the last three charges.

According to the news report, the man was arrested on September 6 after the police were informed by a doctor at Sarikei Hospital of an alleged rape case.

The doctor informed the police that a 13-year-old student of a secondary school here had disclosed during a medical examination that she had been raped by her father repeatedly between January last year and September this year.

The doctor examined the girl’s body and found old tears on the hymen and fresh abrasions on her private part said to be caused by penetration of a blunt object.

The victim had claimed that her father raped her for the first time on the night of January 6, 2016 when she, three other siblings and her mother were sleeping in the same room at their longhouse.

Since then till last December, her father raped her almost every night, according to the news report.

Inspector Siti Afwah Ismail appeared for the prosecution before Sessions Court judge Maris Agan while the accused was reportedly not represented.