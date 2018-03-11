Man found hanged from tree in Bukit Kayu Hitam

KUBANG PASU, March 11 — A man was found hanged from a tree at a rubber plantation in Felda Laka Temin, Bukit Kayu Hitam near here today.

A plantation supervisor stumbled on the body of the 25-year-old victim who was clad only in black pants about 10.50am.

Kubang Pasu police chief Supt Mohd Ismail Ibrahim said the body was sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar.

In a statement today, he said the victim’s wallet and mobile phone were found at the scene.

The case was classified as sudden death. — Bernama