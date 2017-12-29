Man found dead with gunshot wound

ALOR STAR, Dec 29 — A man believed to be of unsound mind was found dead with a gunshot wound in the chest at a house in a farm in Kampung Poh Mu, Padang Sanai, here today, according to police.

Padang Terap District Police chief DSP Noh Idris said Mohammad Aidilfitri Romly, 25, was found dead at about 11am with his father’s shotgun near him.

He said in a statement that his 56-year-old father heard the gun go off in Mohammad Aidilfitri’s room and found him seated with blood on the body.

He was alone in the house at the time of the incident, he said, adding that police seized the shotgun and the bullet casings for forensic tests.

The body was sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, he added.

Noh said the unemployed Mohammad Aidilfitri was believed to be of unsound mind and suffered from hallucinations. — Bernama