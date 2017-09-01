Man found dead of apparent suicide in Mantin

SEREMBAN, Sept 1 — A man was found dead in his car in Mantin, near Nilai, yesterday, according to police.

The body of the 39-year-old man was found in a Toyota Camry car at 6.45pm by a security guard on patrol at a telecommunications tower in Jalan Bukit Mantin, said Nilai Police acting chief DSP Mohd Faisal Mohd Nor.

“The security guard had knocked on the car door several times but there was no response from the man. Subsequently, he contacted the police,” he told Bernama today.

Mohd Faisal said the man was pronounced dead by medical personnel from the Mantin Health Clinic.

Upon inspection, police found a 2.02-metre white washing machine hose connected from the car exhaust to the rear passenger seat via the car boot, he said.

Mohd Faisal also said that a post mortem conducted at the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital here revealed no signs of injury or strangulation.

“In fact, the man’s sling bag and wallet were with him,” he said, adding that the case had been classified as sudden death. — Bernama