Man found dead in vehicle washed away by floodwaters

Wednesday August 30, 2017
02:14 PM GMT+8

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 30 — A man died after he was trapped in a four-wheel-drive vehicle that was washed away by floodwaters in Kampung Lingkungan near Beaufort, almost 100km from here, last night.

Sipitang Fire and Rescue Station chief Rastam Keladi said today Naidi alias Nadzrose Gaimain, 63, was trapped in the vehicle that he was driving at about 11.30pm as it was washed away by floodwaters into a ditch of between one and two metres deep.

“Fire and rescue personnel took about 30 minutes to remove Naidi from the vehicle but found that he had died. The body was handed over to the Beaufort police,” he told Bernama. — Bernama

