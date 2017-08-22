Man found dead in hotel room

SHAH ALAM, Aug 22 — A man was found dead in a hotel room at Section 9 here today.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Shafien Mamat said the body was found by a hotel worker at about 10am, who then informed the management.

“Following an inspection, police found two liquor bottles and two plastic containing white powder, believed to be ketamin,” he said in a statement today.

He said the main, aged 26 and a local, was supposed to have checked-out from the hotel yesterday.

The body had been sent to the Shah Alam Hospital for post mortem. —Bernama