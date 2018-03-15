Man found dead in graveyard

People are seen at a a Chinese cemetery during the Qing Ming festival. A man was found dead by a caretaker monk at a cemetery in Pudu Ulu yesterday. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — A man was found dead at the bottom of a hill in the Chung Wah Yee San Chinese cemetery in Pudu Ulu yesterday.

Misni Mohd Sidek, 62, was found by a caretaker monk at around 4.30pm.

Cheras police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Ghani Mohamad Ji said medical personnel, upon arriving at the scene, pronounced the man dead.

“Further investigations found a gash at the victim’s right eyebrow, with no other obvious signs of injuries or criminal elements.

“We believe he could have slipped and fallen while trying to descend the hill,” he said.

Abdul Ghani said statements taken from the victim’s relatives established that Misni had no major personal problems, no enemies, and no history of substance abuse.

Abdul Ghani said the victim’s body was sent to UKM Medical Centre for a post mortem. The case is classified as sudden death while awaiting autopsy results.