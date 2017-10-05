Man found dead, believed to be murdered by deranged person

TUMPAT, Oct 5 — A man was found dead, believed to have been killed near a drain in Kampung Ana here, last night.

Kelantan CID chief ACP Mohd Fakri Che Sulaiman said the victim identified as Mohd Khairi Mohd Yusof, 47, was found with serious injuries to his head at 10 pm yesterday.

The police arrested a 29-year-old mentally deranged man to assist with investigations, he said when contacted here, today.

Mohd Fakri said the police were tipped off by villagers who saw the suspect riding the victim’s motorcycle, in blood-soaked clothes.

“Based on information from the public, the suspect stopped at an eatery before getting into an argument with villagers who were suspicious of his behaviour.

“The suspect then escaped before being detained by the police about three kilometres from the location of the murder,” he said, adding that the man then led them to the scene of the crime. — Bernama