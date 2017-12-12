Man fined RM7,000 for careless driving resulting in couple’s death

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — A contractor was fined RM7,000 in default six months’ jail by the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today for inconsiderate driving which resulted in the death of a married couple eight years ago.

Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali meted out the fine on Yap Kim Sing, 28, when he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Yap paid the fine.

He was charged with driving his Proton Persona car without reasonable consideration which resulted in an accident at a traffic light junction at Jalan Lembah Jaya Selatan in Hulu Langat here at 3.45am on July 19, 2009.

The charge under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 carries a maximum fine of RM10,000 and a year’s imprisonment upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Yap who was driving from Hulu Langat had failed to control the vehicle and rammed a motorcycle ridden by Muhammad Salim Ahmad, 20, with his wife, Rahimah Abdul Rahim, 21, riding pillion at a traffic light junction in Lembah Jaya towards Bukit Belacan.

The crash resulted in the couple succumbing to their injuries at the scene.

Further police investigations found that the contractor was driving in a state of drowsiness.

In mitigation, Yap who was unrepresented pleaded with the court to impose a lenient sentence as he had to support his aged parents.

Deputy public prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim asked the court to impose an appropriate sentence considering the seriousness of the offence, and to serve as a lesson to him and other road users. — Bernama