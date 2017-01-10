Man fined RM2,500 for biting cop

A man was fined RM2,500 by the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court for biting the hand of a policeman during a scuffle, after he was stopped at a roadblock. — AFP file picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — A manager of a private company found out the hard way that one cannot bite a policeman when stopped at a roadblock.

Ho Wei Onn, 40, was slapped a RM2,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties and committing the deed.

Magistrate Mahyudin Mohamad Som also ordered the accused the serve three months’ jail if he defaulted on the fine. He paid up.

Earlier the accused had pleaded guilty to committing the offences at KM3.9 Lebuhraya Sprint, Brickfields, here at 3am on Jan 7.

He was liable to be jailed up to two years or fined up to RM10,000 or both.

According to the facts, the accused used foul language and acted aggressively when stopped at the roadblock, resulting in a scuffle breaking out with a policeman manning the roadblock.

During the scuffle, the accused bit the left hand of the policeman.

In mitigation, the accused, who was represented by counsel Mohd Zhafri Aminurashid, asked for leniency saying that he was the sole breadwinner in his family.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Farah Adilah Noordin appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama