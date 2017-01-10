Last updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 7:19 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Man fined RM2,500 for biting cop

Tuesday January 10, 2017
05:17 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The reason for having ‘bin’ and ‘binti’ in Muslim namesThe reason for having ‘bin’ and ‘binti’ in Muslim names

Fifa backs Infantino’s plan to expand World Cup to 48 teamsFifa backs Infantino’s plan to expand World Cup to 48 teams

The Edit: Social media storm over Belle doll that looks like BieberThe Edit: Social media storm over Belle doll that looks like Bieber

The Edit: Inside job? Kardashian chauffeur among 17 nabbed for heistThe Edit: Inside job? Kardashian chauffeur among 17 nabbed for heist

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A man was fined RM2,500 by the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court for biting the hand of a policeman during a scuffle, after he was stopped at a roadblock. — AFP file picA man was fined RM2,500 by the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court for biting the hand of a policeman during a scuffle, after he was stopped at a roadblock. — AFP file picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — A manager of a private company found out the hard way that one cannot bite a policeman when stopped at a roadblock.

Ho Wei Onn, 40, was slapped a RM2,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties and committing the deed.

Magistrate Mahyudin Mohamad Som also ordered the accused the serve three months’ jail if he defaulted on the fine. He paid up.

Earlier the accused had pleaded guilty to committing the offences at KM3.9 Lebuhraya Sprint, Brickfields, here at 3am on Jan 7.

He was liable to be jailed up to two years or fined up to RM10,000 or both.

According to the facts, the accused used foul language and acted aggressively when stopped at the roadblock, resulting in a scuffle breaking out with a policeman manning the roadblock.

During the scuffle, the accused bit the left hand of the policeman.

In mitigation, the accused, who was represented by counsel Mohd Zhafri Aminurashid, asked for leniency saying that he was the sole breadwinner in his family.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Farah Adilah Noordin appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline