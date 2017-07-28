Man fined RM1,000 for threatening to kill Nigerian stepfather

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — A hotel employee was fined RM1,000, in default one month jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for threatening to kill his Nigerian stepfather.

Magistrate Ahmad Solihin Abd Wahid handed down the sentence on Muhammad Amin Mohd Nazam, 20, after he pleaded guilty to threatening Muhammad Ifeanyi Nnaji, 31, with a machete, at a house in Segambut Dalam, here at 9pm, on July 12.

He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to seven years, or a fine, or both, if convicted. Muhammad Amin paid the fine.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim pressed for a just punishment to serve as a lesson as the accused as a son should show respect to his stepfather.

In mitigation, Muhammad Amin, who was not represented, said the incident happened following a misunderstanding and he had no intention of doing so. — Bernama