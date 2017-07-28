Man fined for making false police report

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 (Bernama) — A draftsman was fined RM2,000, in default two months jail, by the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today for making a false police report by claiming that he had been robbed.

Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali meted out the fine on Yusdinizam Yurnales, 24, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

Yusdinizam was charged with making the false police report in front of the National Zoo, near the Middle Ring Road 2 here, at 6am last May 22.

The charge, under Section 182 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to six months, or with fine of up to RM2,000, or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Yusdinizam had borrowed RM2,500 from his mother and promised to pay her back on that day, but lost the money for the purpose at a gambling table and also to pay his debts.

In the police report, he claimed to have been robbed by four men while riding home on his motorcycle and the robbers also took the money he had withdrawn from the ATM machine to pay his mother.

Deputy public prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim prosecuted. — Bernama