Man feared drowned in Sungai Gadut

Firefighters searching for a man in a Proton Saga car swept away after being caught in a flash flood at Jalan Rantau-Kuala Sawah, Negri Sembilan, April 15, 2017. — Bernama picSEREMBAN, April 16 — A man is feared to have drowned when a car he was travelling in with a friend , was caught in a flash flood at Jalan Sungai Gadut -Rantau yesterday afternoon.

Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the 48-year-old victim, was driving in the torrential rain when the vehicle was swept into Sungai Gadut by strong currents.

“His friend, aged 35, managed to escape,” he told reporters when met at the scene.

Norazam said 24 rescuers from Senawang Fire Station, Seremban 2 were mobilised in the search and rescue operation.

“If the weather permits we will continue with the search until 12 midnight and shall resume tomorrow morning if the victim is still not found,” he said. — Bernama