Man drowns after slipping into pool at waterfall

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — A man was found drowned, believed after falling into a pool at a waterfall in Sungai Kedondong, Batang Kali, Hulu Selangor, today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue assistant director of operations, Mohd Sani Harul said the victim, identified as Muhammad Akmal Jamal, 26, from Subang, was with four friends when he slipped into the pool at about 3 pm.

He said the department received a distress call at 3.38 pm and 12 firemen from the Kuala Kubu Bharu station rushed to the scene.

Following a search, the victim was found at 6.25 pm and the body was handed over to the police for further action, he said. — Bernama