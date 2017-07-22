Man driving wrong way causes car pile-up on North-South Expressway

A man drove his car against the traffic flow from the Bumbung Lima rest area towards the Sungai Dua toll plaza in Penang and caused an accident involving at least five cars early this morning. ― Picture via Facebook/Penang KiniKUALA LUMPUR, July 22 ― A man who drove against the flow of traffic on the North-South Expressway (NSE) is suspected to have caused an accident involving at least five cars early this morning.

According to news reports from The Star Online and New Straits Times Online, the pile-up involving at least five vehicles happened close to 2am on KM124.3 of the NSE when a 30-year-old drove his car against the traffic flow from the Bumbung Lima rest area towards the Sungai Dua toll plaza in Penang.

No fatalities have been reported so far, though five drivers were reported to be hurt, with one suffering a broken arm.

Police confirmed the incident and are investigating the case under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving.

The male driver who drove the wrong way has also been questioned, The Star Online reported, though it is unclear if he is under arrest.

This is believed to be the second highway accident involving a driver going the wrong way this month.

The Star Online reported that two fatalities on July 12 when a man drove his 4WD car against the traffic flow on the Jalan Ipoh-Lumut road and collided with a trailer, killing himself and his passenger.

The news portal reported a 56-year-old woman driver was arrested for driving on the wrong side of the Second Link Expressway near Gelang Patah, Johor last month.

Police also arrested a 29-year-old man who drove his Perodua Myvi against the flow of traffic at KM34 of the NSE near the Kulai rest stop on June 1.

On March 14, 19-year-old Ng Pei Ven killed another motorist Mohamad Fandi Rosli, 26, when she drove her car against the traffic flow, also along the NSE. She is on trial for causing his death.

Ng was charged under Section 44 (1) (a) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs to the extent of being incapable of controlling her car. If found guilty, she can be sentenced to jail for between three and 10 years, fined between RM8,000 and RM20,000, and have her driving licence suspended for five years.