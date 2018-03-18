Man dies after watching football match at Kuantan stadium

KUANTAN, March 18 — A senior citizen died after falling unconscious while watching the football match between Pahang and Kedah at the Darul Makmur Stadium here yesterday.

Kuantan Police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said Azmi Matt, 63, from Sri Damai was pronounced dead by the doctor at the emergency unit of the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital at 11.08pm.

“Initial investigation found that the man has a record of heart ailment,” he told reporters here.

The case was classified as sudden death. — Bernama