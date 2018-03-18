Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Man dies after watching football match at Kuantan stadium

Sunday March 18, 2018
01:24 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Gifted Colombia kids pay tribute to hero HawkingThe Edit: Gifted Colombia kids pay tribute to hero Hawking

Johor DAP chief for Ayer Hitam parliamentary contest in GE14Johor DAP chief for Ayer Hitam parliamentary contest in GE14

The Edit: Aretha Franklin forced to cancel shows on doctor’s ordersThe Edit: Aretha Franklin forced to cancel shows on doctor’s orders

Strongman Putin heading for another easy win in Russian electionStrongman Putin heading for another easy win in Russian election

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUANTAN, March 18 — A senior citizen died after falling unconscious while watching the football match between Pahang and Kedah at the Darul Makmur Stadium here yesterday.

Kuantan Police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said Azmi Matt, 63, from Sri Damai was pronounced dead by the doctor at the emergency unit of the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital at 11.08pm.

“Initial investigation found that the man has a record of heart ailment,” he told reporters here.

The case was classified as sudden death. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram