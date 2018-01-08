Man dies after ramming car into parked trailer

The Toyota Vios is lodged underneath the trailer following the fatal collision, January 8, 2018. — Picture courtesy of KL Traffic PoliceKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — An early morning accident today saw a 30-year-old man die on the spot after he rammed his car into the back of a stationary trailer.

In the 6.45am incident, the victim, identified as Mohd Sazzuan Mohd Angus who hailed from Kuala Kubu Baru, succumbed to severe head injuries he sustained from the impact along the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban highway.

Kuala Lumpur traffic police investigations and enforcement department chief Assistant Commissioner Zulkefly Yahya said investigations revealed the driver of the trailer had stopped on the emergency lane to ask for directions when the incident took place.

“We believe the victim crashed into the back of the trailer while the driver was asking his employer for directions to deliver the load of steel he was carrying.

“Investigations also showed the trailer driver had parked his vehicle on the left, nearby the Bukit Jalil exit, without displaying any signage to warn oncoming traffic,” he said.

Zulkefly said the trailer driver escaped unharmed from the incident, while revealing there were no security cameras fitted in the area.

He has since urged witnesses to come forward and give information to the police.