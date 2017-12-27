Man dies after highway crash-and-burn

Firemen extinguishing the flames of a wrecked Proton Persona car after it crashed into a trailer along Km41 (southbound) of the North-South Expressway (NSE) near Kulai early this morning. — Picture courtesy of Johor Fire and Rescue DepartmentJOHOR BARU, Dec 27 — A 29-year-old man was killed after he was trapped and burned in the driver’s seat of a Proton Persona car after it lost control and crashed along Km41 (southbound) of the North-South Expressway (NSE) near Kulai early this morning.

The man, Muhammad Rusdi Yakob, was found dead when firemen extricated his body from the burnt car after it collided with a trailer at 6am today.

It was learnt that Muhammad Rusdi was pinned to the driver’s seat, while his 30-year-old wife Salwa Atasha Muhammad and their three-year-old daughter Nuraisha Sofiah were seated in the rear.

Passing motorists managed to free the wife and child during the blaze.

A Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the Kulai fire station was notified at 6.30am of a burning car near the Kulai exit along the NSE.

“The car was already burned when firemen arrived at the scene,” he said, adding that the entire operation took 45 minutes.

The deceased’s remains were sent to the Kulai Hospital’s mortuary for a post mortem. The woman is currently warded at the Kulai Hospital while her daughter was unhurt.