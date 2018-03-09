Man dies after falling off public flats

The victim, identified as Fong Ceen Yuen, was found by a resident of the Laksamana People’s Housing Project flats at about 7.50am yesterday. — Screen capture via Google MapsKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — A 27 year old man was found dead on the ground floor of the Laksamana People’s Housing Project flats near Jalan Peel here, believed to have fallen from the building’s top floor.

Wangsa Maju police chief Superintendent Roy Suhaimi Sarif said the victim, identified as Fong Ceen Yuen, was found by a resident of the flats at about 7.50am yesterday, Malay daily Kosmo! reported.

The senior policeman said early investigation showed Fong did not live at the flats.

He added that the body has been sent to Hospital Universiti Kebagsaan Malaysia for a post-mortem examination.

Police are still investigating the death.