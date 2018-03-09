Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Man dies after falling off public flats

Friday March 9, 2018
10:47 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Potential hazards of parabens for household petsThe Edit: Potential hazards of parabens for household pets

The Edit: ‘The Sopranos’ may be resurrected as a prequel filmThe Edit: ‘The Sopranos’ may be resurrected as a prequel film

The Edit: NYK’s ‘Make It On Me’ dropsThe Edit: NYK’s ‘Make It On Me’ drops

The Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in commonThe Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in common

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The victim, identified as Fong Ceen Yuen, was found by a resident of the Laksamana People’s Housing Project flats at about 7.50am yesterday. — Screen capture via Google MapsThe victim, identified as Fong Ceen Yuen, was found by a resident of the Laksamana People’s Housing Project flats at about 7.50am yesterday. — Screen capture via Google MapsKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — A 27 year old man was found dead on the ground floor of the Laksamana People’s Housing Project flats near Jalan Peel here, believed to have fallen from the building’s top floor.

Wangsa Maju police chief Superintendent Roy Suhaimi Sarif said the victim, identified as Fong Ceen Yuen, was found by a resident of the flats at about 7.50am yesterday, Malay daily Kosmo! reported.

The senior policeman said early investigation showed Fong did not live at the flats.

He added that the body has been sent to Hospital Universiti Kebagsaan Malaysia for a post-mortem examination.

Police are still investigating the death.

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram