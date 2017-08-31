Man dies after car plunges into sea

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 31 — A man was killed after the car he was in plunged into the sea three metres deep in Jalan Tanjung Lipat, here, early today.

A State Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre spokesman said the victim was identified as Kelvin Chong Chew, 30, and was confirmed by the hospital here to have died at the scene.

The spokesman said a call was received on the incident at 6.19am before a fire-engine with nine firemen were dispatched to the scene, arriving six minutes later.

After removing the victim’s body, the firemen continued searching the sea area to ensure there were no other victims in the mishap. — Bernama