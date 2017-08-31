Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Man dies after car plunges into sea

Thursday August 31, 2017
02:36 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Kuala Lumpur turns 100St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Kuala Lumpur turns 100

More of Harvey’s havoc revealed, fear over Houston chemical blastMore of Harvey’s havoc revealed, fear over Houston chemical blast

The Edit: Diana mournedThe Edit: Diana mourned

The Edit: Bella Hadid breaks Vogue recordThe Edit: Bella Hadid breaks Vogue record

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 31 — A man was killed after the car he was in plunged into the sea three metres deep in Jalan Tanjung Lipat, here, early today.

A State Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre spokesman said the victim was identified as Kelvin Chong Chew, 30, and was confirmed by the hospital here to have died at the scene.

The spokesman said a call was received on the incident at 6.19am before a fire-engine with nine firemen were dispatched to the scene, arriving six minutes later.

After removing the victim’s body, the firemen continued searching the sea area to ensure there were no other victims in the mishap. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline